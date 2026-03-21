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News Drone attack on Russian regions
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Explosions heard in Saratov region of Russian Federation: fire broke out at refinery

Explosions in Saratov and Engels: Report of a fire at a refinery

On the night of March 21, a series of explosions rocked several cities in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation, including Saratov and Engels.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Explosions and Air Defense Operations

According to local sources, explosions were heard in Saratov and Engels, which are believed to be linked to a drone attack. In Engels, where a military airbase is located, there were also reports of air defense systems being activated.

Fire at an oil refinery

According to preliminary reports, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Saratov following the explosions. Local residents are posting videos and photos of the blaze near the industrial facility.

According to the governor, the UAV attack damaged civilian infrastructure. Windows were shattered in several buildings in Engels. Initial reports indicated that there were no casualties.

In Saratov, two people sought medical attention. Several residential buildings in the city were also damaged—some of their windows were shattered.

See more: Krasnodar came under massive drone attack: mayor urged parents not to send their children to school. PHOTO

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Saratov (30) Strikes on RF (870) Engels (3)
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