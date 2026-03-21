Explosions heard in Saratov region of Russian Federation: fire broke out at refinery
On the night of March 21, a series of explosions rocked several cities in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation, including Saratov and Engels.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.
Explosions and Air Defense Operations
According to local sources, explosions were heard in Saratov and Engels, which are believed to be linked to a drone attack. In Engels, where a military airbase is located, there were also reports of air defense systems being activated.
Fire at an oil refinery
According to preliminary reports, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Saratov following the explosions. Local residents are posting videos and photos of the blaze near the industrial facility.
According to the governor, the UAV attack damaged civilian infrastructure. Windows were shattered in several buildings in Engels. Initial reports indicated that there were no casualties.
In Saratov, two people sought medical attention. Several residential buildings in the city were also damaged—some of their windows were shattered.
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