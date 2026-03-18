Krasnodar came under massive drone attack: mayor urged parents not to send their children to school. PHOTO
On the night of Tuesday 18 March 2026, the Russian city of Krasnodar came under a massive drone attack. There has been damage to the city, including a power line that caught fire.
This was reported by local authorities, according to Censor.NET, citing ASTRA.
There is damage
Due to Russian air defence operations, a medical centre has been damaged and a fire has broken out in a high-rise building.
Parents are being asked to keep children at home
"We recommend not sending children to school," urged the mayor of Krasnodar following the night-time attack on the city.
"The threat of a drone attack remains in the Krasnodar Krai and Krasnodar. Due to the current tense situation, we recommend not sending children to school. School administrators will treat this with understanding," Naumov wrote.
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