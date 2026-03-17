Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai and Novgorod Oblast: aircraft factory and oil refinery were likely hit. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 16–17 March, attack drones struck Staraya Russa (Novgorod Oblast) and Slavyansk-oa-Kuban (Krasnodar Krai). Local residents have reported explosions and air defence activity.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and Exilenova+.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on the Novgorod Region

In Staraya Russa, drones attacked the 123rd Aviation Repair Plant overnight.

The plant carries out repair, modernisation and maintenance work on military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It specialises in the repair of:

Il-76, Il-78 and L-410 aircraft;

D-30KP, AI-20 and VSU TG-16M engines;

AV-68 and AV-72 propellers.

According to Russian aviation monitoring channels, the plant houses two A-50 long-range early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

Strike on the Krasnodar Krai

Around 10 explosions were heard in the Slavyansk district of the Krasnodar Krai. According to Russian media reports, air defence forces attempted to shoot down Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

According to local residents, there were at least two waves of kamikaze drones within 30 minutes.

Temporary restrictions on aircraft take-offs and landings have been imposed at Krasnodar Airport from 02:32 this morning. There is currently no official information regarding casualties or damage.

According to local Telegram channels, an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban may have been under attack.

Watch more: Drones attacked Krasnodar Region: fire at oil depot. VIDEO