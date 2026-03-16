Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai: fire at oil depot. VIDEO

A major fire broke out in Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai, on the night of 16 March. The Russians claimed it was caused by an attack by Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

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According to the region’s operational headquarters, four fire crews, personnel from fire and rescue units, and specialists from the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Krasnodar Krai are involved in extinguishing the blaze.

The Russians claim that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

What happened beforehand?

On 15 March, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the suburbs of Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation after debris from a drone fell.

Also in the Tikhoretsk district, fragments of the UAV damaged two high-voltage power lines. Emergency repair work will begin once specialists have completed their inspection of the site.

Earlier, explosions were reported in the Krasnodar region, with drones striking the oil refinery and the port of "Kavkaz".

Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed that the Afipsk oil refinery and the infrastructure of the port of "Kavkaz" had been hit.

Read more: Drones attacked Krasnodar region: oil depot near Tikhoretsk is on fire, and power line has been damaged. PHOTO