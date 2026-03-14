Explosions in Krasnodar Krai: drones strike oil refinery and port of Kavkaz. VIDEO

On the night of 14 March, drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. There are reports of a fire and damage to a vessel in the port of Kavkaz.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian Telegram channels and the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to local residents, at least dozens of explosions were heard during the night.

"A fire broke out in technical installations at the Afipsk oil refinery in the Seversky District. Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire," reads a statement from the region’s operational headquarters.

Analysts from the OSINT project "CyberBoro" confirmed, based on video analysis, that the AT-22/4 facility had been hit.

See more: "KuibyshevAzot" chemical plant attacked in Togliatti: fire breaks out, - media. PHOTO

Strike on the port of "Kavkaz"

In the Temryuk district, the port of "Kavkaz" was hit by drones.

According to preliminary reports, the drones damaged one of the vessels and caused a fire at the berthing complex.

Local authorities reported that three people were injured as a result of the attack on the port. The circumstances of the incident and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

The Port of Kavkaz is a major Russian seaport on the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. It is situated on the shores of the Kerch Strait, opposite the occupied Crimea, and plays a vital role in Russia’s transport and military logistics.

The port is one of the key transport hubs between mainland Russia and Crimea. Since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, its importance has grown even further, as it is used to transport cargo, fuel, and military equipment.

The port’s main functions:

transhipment of oil and petroleum products

transportation of grain and other cargo

operation of the ferry crossing across the Kerch Strait

logistical support for occupied Crimea

Read more: Strikes on Kremenchuk Oil Refinery: Russia launched over 60 missiles and 260 drones, 320 hits recorded, - Shmyhal

Afipsky Oil Refinery: what is known?

The Afipsky Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, located in the village of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Krai. It is considered a vital component of the Russian Federation’s fuel infrastructure and military logistics.

The first strikes on the Afipsky oil refinery began back in 2023. At that time, following a drone attack on the refinery’s premises, explosions were heard, and a fire broke out. The Russian authorities claimed that the cause was "falling drone debris". This incident was seen as one of the first strikes against Russia’s oil refining infrastructure.

In 2024, the attacks continued. Drones again struck the plant’s processing facilities, and localised fires were reported at production units. This was a period when Ukraine began to attack Russian oil refineries more actively, in an attempt to reduce fuel production for the Russian army.

The most intense year of attacks was 2025. On 10 February, drones struck the refinery’s grounds, after which a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities. On the night of 7–8 August, a drone attack caused a fire at a gas condensate processing unit; it took several hours to extinguish the blaze. As early as 28 August, Ukrainian drones attacked the plant again — explosions were reported on the plant’s premises, along with operational disruptions. On 26 September, drones struck the refinery once more, causing one of the processing units to catch fire. At the end of September, another strike occurred, after which one of the processing units had to be shut down. On 29 November, another UAV attack took place, during which a fire engulfed around 250 square metres of the site and damaged equipment.

The attacks continued into 2026. In particular, on the night of 21 January, drones struck the facility again, and a fire broke out on the plant’s premises following explosions.