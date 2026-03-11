"KuibyshevAzot" chemical plant attacked in Togliatti: fire breaks out, - media. PHOTO

The "KuibyshevAzot" chemical plant has been attacked and is on fire in Togliatti, Samara Region.

This was reported by local residents, according to Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the enterprise?

According to the company's website, "KuibyshevAzot" is one of Russia's leading chemical companies, a leader in the production of caprolactam and its derivatives, and one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers.







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Where else were explosions heard?

Residents of the city of Syzran in the Samara region also reported explosions.

It was also restless last night in Sochi (Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation).

There is no further information about the consequences of the attack on Russia at this time.

As reported, powerful explosions were also heard in occupied Sevastopol, with reports of damage circulating online.

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