Consequences of drone strike on oil depot in Armavir. SATELLITE IMAGES
A satellite image taken on 8 March captured the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Armavir in the Krasnodar Krai region of Russia.
This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, the high-quality photograph taken on 8 March shows at least one destroyed fuel tank.
According to preliminary data, the strike hit the storage and transshipment base of the Southern Oil Company.
It is reported that rescuers managed to localise the fire over an area of 700 square metres. The Russian authorities have not reported any casualties or injuries.
Earlier it was reported that a fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Armavir in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation as a result of a drone attack.
What preceded it?
- As reported, on the night of 2 March, drones attacked port infrastructure in the city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region of Russia.
- On the night of 28 February, an oil refinery caught fire in the village of Novominskaya, Kanivsky District, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation, as a result of a drone attack. The Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters added that the fire at the refinery covered 150 square metres.
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