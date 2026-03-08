Consequences of drone strike on oil depot in Armavir. SATELLITE IMAGES

A satellite image taken on 8 March captured the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Armavir in the Krasnodar Krai region of Russia.

This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the high-quality photograph taken on 8 March shows at least one destroyed fuel tank.





According to preliminary data, the strike hit the storage and transshipment base of the Southern Oil Company.

It is reported that rescuers managed to localise the fire over an area of 700 square metres. The Russian authorities have not reported any casualties or injuries.

Read more: Massive drone attack on Saratov and Engels: over 60 explosions, fires and blackouts

Earlier it was reported that a fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Armavir in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation as a result of a drone attack.

What preceded it?