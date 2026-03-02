Explosions heard in Russia’s Novorossiysk after drone attack. VIDEO

During the night of 2 March, drones attacked port infrastructure in the city of Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Censor.NET writes this, citing local social media channels.

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What is known?

Local residents report dozens of powerful explosions that began after 9 p.m. A fire is also reported in one of the districts.

According to preliminary information, the port and oil terminal in Novorossiysk are burning intensely after being hit by attack drones.

At the same time, residents of Anapa and Krasnodar are reporting sounds of explosions and an air raid alert.

Earlier we reported

During the night of 28 February, an oil refinery caught fire in Novominskaya stanitsa in Kanevskoy District of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai as a result of a drone attack. The operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai added that the refinery fire covered 150 square meters.

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