Explosions rock Veliky Novgorod: drones attack plant

On the night of March 9, explosions were heard in Veliky Novgorod. According to preliminary data, drones may have attacked the "Acron" plant.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the incident are currently being clarified. There is no official information about the consequences or extent of possible damage yet.

What is known about the attacked enterprise?

PJSC "Acron" is the key platform of the group, which has a vertically integrated structure: from raw material extraction to finished product sales. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate, and complex NPK fertilizers. In addition to agricultural chemicals, it also manufactures industrial products, including methanol, argon, and liquid carbon dioxide.

In 2025, the plant completed a modernization project that increased its ammonia production capacity by 500,000 tons per year. Currently, there is no official information about the extent of damage to equipment or the impact of the attack on production processes.

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