Strikes on Kremenchuk Oil Refinery: Russia launched over 60 missiles and 260 drones, 320 hits recorded, - Shmyhal

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Russian military has fired more than 60 missiles and deployed 260 drones against the Kremenchuk oil refinery.

According to Censor.NET, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal made this statement during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

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He noted that the Russians are attempting to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure—including oil refineries—with thousands of missiles and drones. Russia has fired more than 60 missiles at the Kremenchuk Oil Refinery alone.

"In fact, 60 missiles—cruise and ballistic—as well as 260 drones struck this facility. A significantly larger number were launched toward it," Shmyhal said.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russian forces have again attacked energy facilities in Kremenchuk: explosions were heard all night long

Ukraine imported 250,000 tons of fuel in March

Ukraine has increased its reserves of gasoline and diesel to nearly 100,000 tons of each type of fuel.

"Most fuel supply contracts are currently being fulfilled, although there were some issues with this at the beginning of the month. In March alone, Ukraine has already imported nearly 250,000 tons of gasoline, diesel, and liquefied gas," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine has nearly 100,000 tons each of gasoline and diesel in its reserves. By comparison, as of February 1 of this year, there were 64,000 tons of gasoline and 83,000 tons of diesel, respectively.

"Most of the supplies come from Poland, Lithuania, Romania, and Greece. In total, supplies are coming from more than 10 countries. Therefore, the situation regarding resource availability is currently under control. The government is in constant contact with the utilities, and we are providing assistance wherever we can," added the energy minister.