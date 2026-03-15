Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai: oil depot near Tikhoretsk is on fire, and power line has been damaged. PHOTO
A fire broke out at an oil depot on the outskirts of Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation after debris from a drone fell onto the site.
This was reported by the Krasnodar Region Operational Headquarters, according to Censor.NET, citing ASTRA.
Power lines damaged
Also in the Tikhoretsky district, fragments of the UAV damaged two high-voltage power lines. Emergency repair work will begin once specialists have completed their inspection of the area.
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
What led up to this?
- Earlier reports mentioned explosions in the Krasnodar region, with drones striking the oil refinery and the port of Kavkaz.
- Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed that the Afipsk oil refinery and the infrastructure of the port of "Kavkaz" had been hit.
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