Afipsky oil refinery and infrastructure of port of "Kavkaz" were hit, - General Staff

During the night of 14 March, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck enemy military and logistical infrastructure targets on Russian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What are the consequences?

In particular, it is noted that the Afipsky oil refinery in the town of Afipsky (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) was hit. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tonnes, which accounts for 2.1% of the Russian Federation’s total oil refining capacity.

A strike on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the premises.

Watch more: Explosions in Krasnodar Region: drones strike oil refinery and port of Kavkaz. VIDEO

Strike on the port of "Kavkaz"

In addition, a strike was carried out on the infrastructure of the "Kavkaz" port in the Chushka area (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation). Damage to the port’s infrastructure has been recorded.

Both facilities are involved in supplying the Russian army.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

"Systematic strikes against military infrastructure, defence industry enterprises and facilities involved in supplying the Russian army will continue until the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine is completely halted," the General Staff emphasises.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports mentioned explosions in the Krasnodar region, with drones striking an oil refinery and the port of Kavkaz.