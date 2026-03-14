Maykop airfield in Adygea was hit, the results of strike on Kremniy El plant in Bryansk have been clarified, - General Staff

As part of efforts to counter the enemy’s use of operational-tactical aviation, infrastructure at the "Maykop" military airfield (Republic of Adygea, Russian Federation) was recently struck. According to preliminary reports, the airfield’s infrastructure facilities were hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Damage to "Kremniy El"

In addition, details have been provided regarding the strike on the enemy's military-industrial complex facility "Kremniy-El" in Bryansk.

In particular, the main production building (which manufactures integrated circuits for various types of ballistic, cruise, and anti-aircraft missiles) was hit. The strike caused a fire covering an area of approximately 1,000 m², which subsequently led to the collapse of the building’s roof.

In addition, a warehouse storing components for microchip production was damaged. The fire covered an area of approximately 400 m². Production at the facility has been suspended for an estimated six months.

"Systematic strikes against the enemy's military infrastructure and defense industry facilities will continue until the Russian Federation completely ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.

Read more: Drones attacked oil depot in Krasnodar Krai of Russia

What happened before?

It was reported earlier that the Defense Forces struck a microelectronics plant in Bryansk with Storm Shadow missiles.

"Kremniy-El" is a critical link in the production chain of Russian "high-precision" weapons. The Ukrainian military has attacked it on multiple occasions in the past.

The plant specializes in discrete semiconductor technology and integrated circuits, which serve as the "brains" and "nervous system" of modern weapons, including Iskander missiles.

Watch more: Employee of Kremniy El plant in Bryansk carries remains of his arm during evacuation after Ukrainian missile attack. VIDEO 18+