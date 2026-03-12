Drones attacked oil depot in Krasnodar Krai of Russia

In Tikhoretsk, Russia, drones attacked the "Tikhoretsk-Nafta" oil and gas company. Due to the threat of drones, temporary restrictions were imposed at Krasnodar Airport.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to locals, about ten explosions were heard over Krasnodar and the Siverskyi district at night, and there were bright flashes in the sky. Eyewitnesses heard muffled sounds of explosions in the southern and western parts of the city.

Locals also report that one of the drones allegedly crashed in a field after Russian air defenses took action. According to preliminary data, Russian air defenses attempted to shoot down the drones as they approached the city.

Due to the threat posed by the drones, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at Krasnodar Airport.

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Subsequently, the head of the Tikhoretsk district confirmed the attack and noted that a fire broke out at the oil refinery during the UAV attack.

What preceded it?

It was reported recently that the Defense Forces struck a microelectronics plant in Bryansk with Storm Shadow missiles.

The"KuibyshevAzot" chemical plant in Togliatti was also attacked.

The Russian city of Sochi was under attack by drones for almost 24 hours..

Read more: "KuibyshevAzot" chemical plant attacked in Togliatti: fire breaks out, - media. PHOTO