Defense Forces hit microelectronics plant in Bryansk with Storm Shadow missiles: Russians killed. VIDEO

On the evening of 10 March, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out successful strikes with Storm Shadow air-launched missiles on the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk. The enterprise manufactures control systems for all types of missiles used by the Russian army.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Consequences of the strike

Kremniy El is a critically important link in the production chain of Russian "high-precision" weapons. Ukrainian forces had attacked it repeatedly before.

The plant specializes in discrete semiconductor devices and integrated microchips, which are the "brains" and "nervous system" of modern weapons, including Iskander missiles.

The target was confirmed hit, and production facilities sustained significant damage. The scale of the damage is being clarified. A unit of the separate Raid Regiment of Unmanned Systems conducted aerial reconnaissance, the General Staff specified.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported a missile strike had hit Bryansk, allegedly killing six Russians and injuring more than 30.

Read more: Ukraine has never received weapons from partners capable of striking at distance beyond 250 km – Zelenskyy

The president on the strike

Zelenskyy, in his address, confirmed the AFU strike on Bryansk. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the use of missiles and on Ukraine’s responses, which Zelenskyy described as "entirely justified responses to the aggressor."

"Our warriors struck one of Russia’s important military plants in Bryansk. This plant produced electronics, components for Russian missiles. The very ones that strike our cities, our villages, civilians. We are defending ourselves. Russia has long had the ability to end this war, which it itself started. In fact, this is a shared war for them, for Russia, for the Iranian regime, and for North Korea. This is their shared aggression, against the West, against the entire democratic world, against the idea that peoples and states have their rights and real importance. Life must be protected. We must stand together in that protection. I want to thank everyone who stands with Ukraine. I thank everyone who helps protect life and people," the president added.

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