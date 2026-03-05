Ukraine has never received weapons from partners capable of striking at distance beyond 250 km – Zelenskyy
Ukraine has never received weapons from other countries with a range exceeding 200 or 250 kilometers for strikes on Russian territory.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Independent, Censor.NET reports.
Weapons supplies
According to the head of state, all long-range capabilities with a range of 500–1000 km and more were developed in Ukraine.
"We receive Storm Shadow from the United Kingdom, and it helps. It is a very good weapon. We also receive SCALP from France, and in the past, we received a limited number of ATACMS from the United States. But that’s all. We have not received anything else from other countries with a range exceeding 200 or 250 kilometers. Never," he said.
- Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that his predecessor Joe Biden had handed over hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of American weapons to Ukraine free of charge.
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