Ukraine has never received weapons from partners capable of striking at distance beyond 250 km – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has never received weapons from other countries with a range exceeding 200 or 250 kilometers for strikes on Russian territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Independent, Censor.NET reports.

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Weapons supplies

According to the head of state, all long-range capabilities with a range of 500–1000 km and more were developed in Ukraine.

"We receive Storm Shadow from the United Kingdom, and it helps. It is a very good weapon. We also receive SCALP from France, and in the past, we received a limited number of ATACMS from the United States. But that’s all. We have not received anything else from other countries with a range exceeding 200 or 250 kilometers. Never," he said.

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