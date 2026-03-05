Zelenskyy on shift in negotiation process: Ukraine waiting for date from US

The shift in the negotiation process is linked to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, in particular the operation by Israel and the United States against Iran.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a briefing on March 5, Censor.NET reports.

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Shift in the peace process

According to him, it is currently difficult to comment on the change in the schedule of the trilateral negotiations, as this is directly linked to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

At the same time, the president stressed that work in other areas continues. In particular, another prisoner exchange has already taken place.

"This once again shows that the shift in the date is not because the trilateral group is not working, but because hostilities are ongoing in the Middle East. We are waiting for a date from our American partners," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: 67% of Russians support start of peace talks with Ukraine, - poll by "Levada Center"

More about the trilateral negotiations

On March 3, in an interview with the Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US strike on Iran would not affect the trilateral negotiations with Russia. He also said that the next round could take place on March 5 or 6.

On March 4, a source of Suspilne in the Ukrainian delegation reported that the next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States had been postponed, with no exact date or venue yet.

Zelenskyy later confirmed that there are currently no necessary signals to hold the trilateral meeting due to the security situation around Iran.

Read more: Zelenskyy on end of war: Putin’s words cannot be trusted