Trilateral talks postponed due to situation in Middle East, Zelenskyy says
As of now, due to the fighting in the Middle East, particularly in Iran, Ukraine has not yet received any relevant signals regarding a new round of talks with Russia and the United States.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address on March 4, Censor.NET reports.
Details
Zelenskyy said he spoke today with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov about his communication with the American side and the possibility of new talks in a trilateral format. There are currently no such signals.
"But as soon as the security situation and the overall political context allow that trilateral diplomatic work to continue, it will be done. Ukraine is ready for this," he stressed.
Background
- Earlier, Suspilne, citing a source in the Ukrainian negotiating team, reported that the date and venue of new talks with the United States and Russia are still unknown, so they were postponed.
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On March 3, in an interview with the Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US and Israeli attack on Iran would not affect trilateral talks with Russia. According to him, the next round was due to take place on March 5 or 6.
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