Zelenskyy and Emir of Qatar discuss situation in Middle East

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Emir of the State of Qatar. They discussed the war in the Middle East and possible cooperation in the field of air defense.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a post by the head of state on social media.

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Topics of the talks

During the conversation, the sides focused on the situation surrounding the Iranian missile and drone attacks that have affected the Gulf countries in recent days.

"The Iranian regime is trying to drag the entire region into war and is destroying lives. This can only be condemned. We stand in solidarity with everyone who is protecting lives and trying to force the Iranian regime to abandon its many years of violence as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

The sides agreed that their teams would stay in contact to determine how they could work together to provide more protection for people.

"We stand in solidarity with everyone who is protecting lives and trying to force the Iranian regime to abandon its many years of violence as soon as possible," the head of state added.

Read more: Trump and Merz discussed military action against Iran

Zelenskyy’s proposal

Earlier, Zelenskyy proposed sending Ukraine’s best experts in intercepting Iranian drones to the Middle East if the region’s leaders persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to a one-month truce in the war.

According to him, Ukraine has gained unique experience in intercepting drones, many of them Iranian-made.

"I would propose the following: the leaders of the Middle East have excellent relations with the Russians. They can ask the Russians to declare a one-month truce. As soon as the truce is declared, we will send our best drone interceptor operators to the countries of the Middle East," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: We could provide Middle Eastern countries with weapons against Shaheds in exchange for Patriot missiles – Zelenskyy

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

In response, Tehran began attacking Israel, U.S. bases, as well as civilian targets in the Gulf countries.

Read more: Israel strikes council where Iran planned to elect new supreme leader, — media