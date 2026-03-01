Khamenei is dead, his body has been found, - Reuters

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.

This was stated by a high-ranking Israeli official to the Reuters news agency, according to Censor.NET.

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Khamenei died

The Times of Israel newspaper reports that Israeli Ambassador to the US Yehiel Leiter informed US officials that Israel had succeeded in killing Khamenei.

Israel's Channel 12 reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump were shown images of Khamenei's body, found at his residence in Tehran.

The day before, in a video address, Netanyahu stated that there are increasing signs that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei "is no longer with us."

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Strikes on Iran on February 28

As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

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