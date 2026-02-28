Iran attacked Kuwait’s international airport with drone: there are casualties. VIDEO
An Iranian drone attacked Kuwait International Airport. Several employees suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.
This was reportedon the evening of 28 February by the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of the attack
It is reported that an Iranian drone attacked the international airport building. Several employees suffered "minor injuries".
The passenger terminal was damaged in the attack.
"The competent authorities immediately began implementing approved emergency procedures, as the incident was resolved and the scene was secured," the statement said.
The Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority added that the situation is under complete control and the consequences of the drone strike are being dealt with.
Strikes on Iran on 28 February
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.
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