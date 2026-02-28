Iran attacked Kuwait’s international airport with drone: there are casualties. VIDEO

An Iranian drone attacked Kuwait International Airport. Several employees suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

This was reportedon the evening of 28 February by the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

It is reported that an Iranian drone attacked the international airport building. Several employees suffered "minor injuries".

The passenger terminal was damaged in the attack.

"The competent authorities immediately began implementing approved emergency procedures, as the incident was resolved and the scene was secured," the statement said.

The Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority added that the situation is under complete control and the consequences of the drone strike are being dealt with.

Read more: Foreign Ministry recommends that Ukrainians refrain from travelling to Israel and Iran

Strikes on Iran on 28 February