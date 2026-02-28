Israel announced "pre-emptive strike" on Iran: explosions were heard in Tehran. PHOTO

Israel attacked Tehran on Saturday, 28 February. The country's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, called it a "pre-emptive strike" against Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported bythe Times of Israel and the country's Defence Forces.

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What is known?

Iranian media outlets are calling the strikes against Iran a joint operation by the United States and Israel.

In particular, at least three explosions were heard in Tehran and columns of smoke were visible. Facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon were also attacked.

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"Pre-emptive strike"

Katz said he had declared "an immediate state of emergency throughout the country."

"The State of Israel has launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran to eliminate threats to the State of Israel," he said.

The Times of Israel reports that sirens are sounding throughout Israel and the army command is urging civilians to stay close to bomb shelters. Israel has also closed its airspace to civilian flights.

The military command has imposed restrictions throughout the country in connection with the start of Israeli military action against Iran. The military said that all educational activities, gatherings and work, with the exception of the most important sectors, will be prohibited.

In addition, Hezbollah's infrastructure, including tunnel shafts and rocket launch sites, was targeted by a wave of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on the morning of 28 February.

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