US has launched large-scale operation against Iran. Tehran’s missile industry will be "razed to the ground," - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that large-scale military operations in Iran had begun in order to eliminate the threat posed by the brutal Iranian regime.

He made this statement at a press conference on 28 February, according to Censor.NET.

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Trump's statement on Iran

According to him, the US will destroy Iran's missiles and "raze Tehran's missile industry to the ground."

Trump also said that Washington's goal is to "protect the American people by removing the immediate threat posed by the Iranian regime, a brutal group of very tough, dangerous people."

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"His threatening actions pose a direct danger to the United States, our troops, our bases abroad and our allies around the world," the American leader said.

Trump noted that Iran had been working to revive its nuclear programme after the US bombed its nuclear facilities in June.

"They have rejected every opportunity to realise their nuclear ambitions, and we can no longer tolerate this," he stressed.

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

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The US called on Iran to lay down its arms

"Iran is the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism and recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens in the streets during protests. The policy of the United States, and my administration in particular, has always been consistent: this terrorist regime must never have nuclear weapons," Trump said.

According to the US president, the goal of the US military operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

"We will ensure that Iran never obtains nuclear weapons," Trump said.

Trump called on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's main military force, to "lay down their arms." Then the US would guarantee them "complete immunity." If they refuse, "destruction awaits them," he said.

"To the great and proud people of Iran: your time of freedom is coming. Stay home, because it is dangerous outside — bombs will be falling everywhere. When we are done, you will be able to take power into your own hands. This is probably your only chance in a generation," Trump added.

Strikes on Iran on 28 February