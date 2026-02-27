Oman announces new US-Iran talks

Another round of technical talks between the US and Iran will take place in Vienna next week.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi.

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Key outcomes of the negotiations

According to Al-Busaydi, during the last round of negotiations, the parties reached certain agreements regarding Iran's concessions in the nuclear sphere. This includes the possibility of maintaining the uranium enrichment program while lifting some sanctions.

Iran has also offered American companies the role of contractors in its oil and gas industry. The diplomat emphasized that such proposals demonstrate a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue.

"Representatives of the US and Iran will consult with their governments and then resume technical negotiations," the minister said.

Read more: Iran and US have agreed on "basic principles" of future agreement, - Foreign Minister Arakchi

Iran's nuclear program: Media reports lack of progress

On Thursday, February 26, a round of negotiations between the United States and Iran ended in Geneva. The meeting, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, was devoted to a detailed discussion of Iran's nuclear program, but no final agreement was signed based on its results.

The main negotiators on the American side were Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. President Donald Trump's envoys voiced Washington's uncompromising demand: Tehran must be deprived of any opportunity to enrich nuclear materials.

The Iranian delegation expressed a tough stance on the future of its nuclear infrastructure. According to information received by CNN, Iran does not plan to export its stockpiled enriched uranium outside its borders and categorically refuses to dismantle existing equipment at nuclear facilities.

Read more: US is prepared to use force again if Iran resumes its nuclear activities, - Trump

Tehran representatives emphasize that all processes must take place exclusively on Iranian territory, albeit under the close supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Iranian side stresses its intention to develop "peaceful atom" for its own needs, including fuel production.

"Everything Iran agrees to do, including the dilution of enriched material, will be implemented within Iran," the source quoted the delegation representative as saying.

The main stumbling block remains the sanctions regime. The Iranian side directly links the signing of any documents to the complete lifting of US economic restrictions and UN Security Council resolutions. Despite this, sources describe the current dialogue with Donald Trump's team as "serious," noting that Iran has once again officially denied having plans to develop nuclear weapons.