Iran and US have agreed on "basic principles" of future agreement, - Foreign Minister Arakchi

After the conclusion of the second round of negotiations between the Iranian and American delegations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi announced the beginning of the path to a possible agreement between the countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Al Jazeera.

According to Arakchi, the meeting was "constructive" and "serious." The Iranian foreign minister noted that the delegations had reached an understanding on the "basic principles" of a potential agreement, but a number of issues still needed to be resolved.

"We have reached certain agreements and basic principles. And based on these principles, we will eventually develop a document... We hope that we will be able to achieve this. When we get to the stage of drafting the document, the process will naturally slow down," the minister said.

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New meeting between the US and Iran

Arakchi also announced a new meeting between the American and Iranian teams. The date has not yet been set, as the parties need to prepare their own drafts of the future agreement.

At the same time, he warned the US against using military threats against Iran.

What preceded it?