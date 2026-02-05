US is prepared to use force again if Iran resumes its nuclear activities, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that Iran may try to resume its nuclear programme after the air strikes carried out by the US and Israel last year.

He announced this in an interview with NBC News, according to Censor.NET.

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Trump, who ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, did not rule out the possibility of new military action by the US. When asked by a journalist whether Iran's supreme leader should be "worried," the US president replied that he "should be very worried."

According to Trump, he had heard about Tehran's attempts to restart its nuclear programme, but did not provide any details. He stressed that if nuclear activities were resumed, the US would be ready to use force again.

Read more: Trump considering US special forces raid to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities, - NYT

At the same time, representatives of the United States and Iran confirmed that high-level talks between the parties will take place on Friday in Oman. It is expected that among the key topics will be Iran's nuclear programme, as well as other security issues.

The situation in Iran

International media outlets are reporting a sharp escalation of the internal situation in Iran. According to Time magazine, up to 30,000 people may have died during nationwide protests on 8–9 January 2026 alone.

It is noted that the scale of violence by Iranian security forces was so great that there was a shortage of body bags, and the bodies were transported by trucks. According to experts, these events may become an additional factor influencing the US decision on further actions in the region.

Earlier, UN Special Rapporteur Mai Sato stated that the total number of victims during the suppression of protests in Iran could exceed 20,000 people.

In turn, the Iranian Forensic Medicine Organisation reported the deaths of 3,117 protesters.

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