Trump considering US special forces raid to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities, - NYT

US President Donald Trump is considering military action against Iran, including a covert raid by US special forces on the country's nuclear facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

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According to the publication, Trump has recently been presented with an expanded list of military options for action against Iran. These are aimed at destroying nuclear and missile facilities, as well as weakening the position of the country's supreme leader.

These scenarios go beyond the proposals that the US administration had previously considered during the mass protests in Iran, when both strikes against the nuclear program and attacks on those responsible for the violent suppression of demonstrations were discussed.

Read more: EU has approved sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, - media reports

In recent days, Trump has publicly demanded that Tehran completely halt uranium enrichment and abandon its existing nuclear capabilities. At the same time, Washington is skeptical about Iran's willingness to agree to these conditions.

Raid on Iran's nuclear facilities

Against this backdrop, the US administration has returned to military scenarios. The riskiest of these is the secret deployment of American special forces to destroy or seriously damage those parts of Iran's nuclear program that were not affected by US bombing in June last year.

US officials emphasize that no decision has been made yet, and all options remain under discussion among the president's closest advisors.

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The situation in Iran

International media outlets are reporting a sharp deterioration in the internal situation in Iran. According to Time magazine, up to 30,000 people may have died during nationwide protests on January 8–9, 2026 alone.

It is noted that the scale of violence by Iranian security forces was so great that there was a shortage of body bags, and the bodies had to be transported by truck. According to experts, these events may become an additional factor influencing the US decision on further actions in the region.

Earlier, UN Special Rapporteur Mai Sato stated that the total number of victims during the suppression of protests in Iran could exceed 20,000 people.

In turn, the Iranian forensic medicine organization reported the deaths of 3,117 protesters.

Read more: EU has approved sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, - media reports