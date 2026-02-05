Trump clearly said that Putin had no right to invade Ukraine, we will try to stop it, - Vance

US Vice President Jay Deane Vance said that US foreign policy is based on the principle of "America first," but does not rule out the possibility of cooperation with Russia.

He made this statement in an interview with journalist Meggie Kelly, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"When people say, 'You can't work with Putin because you don't agree with the invasion of Ukraine,' the president (Trump. - Ed.) clearly responds, 'Putin should not have invaded Ukraine. We will work to stop this, but there may be areas of cooperation,'" he explained.

Vance said that Trump's position is "we are about alliances."

"It is possible to have a country with 90% common interests, but disagree on 10% of issues. We may disagree with Russia. We may disagree with Russia on many issues, but we may agree on some things," the vice president added.

Read more: This week will reveal whether Putin is ready for peace, as there are signs that negotiations are promising, - media

What preceded it?

On February 4, Chinese leader Xi Jinping held talks with dictator Putin.

On the same day, Donald Trump held talks with Xi Jinping. According to him, they discussed, among other things, the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Read: Trump on the war in Ukraine: possible good news