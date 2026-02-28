Foreign Ministry recommends that Ukrainians refrain from travelling to Israel and Iran
Due to the escalating security situation in the Middle East and the threat of rocket attacks and assaults, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to the State of Israel until the situation stabilizes.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Recommendations for Ukrainians
The Foreign Ministry also reiterates its recommendation, issued in early January, to refrain from traveling to the Islamic Republic of Iran and to leave its territory.
"We recommend that all Ukrainian citizens residing in countries in the region remain vigilant, closely follow the announcements of the local competent authorities of their countries of residence, strictly adhere to security measures, and always carry identification documents with them," the statement said.
Ukrainian citizens who are already in Israel are advised to:
- strictly adhere to the instructions of the Israeli Rear Command
- constantly monitor official announcements from local authorities and the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel
- minimize travel and avoid crowded places
- find out the location of the nearest shelters in advance
In case of emergency:
Hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel: +972 54 667 67 82 (Viber, Telegram)
email: [email protected]
Hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Iran: +98 9128 436 681 (WhatsApp)
email: [email protected]
24-hour hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38 044 238 1588
email: [email protected].
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
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