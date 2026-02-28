14 815 130
Iran attacked US military facilities in Middle East: one person was killed in Abu Dhabi, – media. VIDEO
On 28 February, Iran's strikes affected not only targets in Israel. Tehran attacked US military facilities in Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Press TV, a propaganda media outlet controlled by the Iranian regime, and Israel's Channel 12.
Initial details
According to media reports, Iran has struck a US naval base in Bahrain.
Explosions have also been reported in Kuwait, Qatar and Abu Dhabi (UAE). All of these countries have American military bases.
According to Reuters, one person was killed in Abu Dhabi after the UAE intercepted Iranian missiles.
Local media also report that an explosion was heard and air defence systems are operating in the prestigious Marina district of Dubai, UAE.
Strikes on Iran on 28 February
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- As is known, on the morning of 28 February, the US president announced that the US had launched "large-scale combat operations in Iran".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password