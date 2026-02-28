Iran attacked US military facilities in Middle East: one person was killed in Abu Dhabi, – media. VIDEO

On 28 February, Iran's strikes affected not only targets in Israel. Tehran attacked US military facilities in Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Press TV, a propaganda media outlet controlled by the Iranian regime, and Israel's Channel 12.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

According to media reports, Iran has struck a US naval base in Bahrain.

Explosions have also been reported in Kuwait, Qatar and Abu Dhabi (UAE). All of these countries have American military bases.

According to Reuters, one person was killed in Abu Dhabi after the UAE intercepted Iranian missiles.

Local media also report that an explosion was heard and air defence systems are operating in the prestigious Marina district of Dubai, UAE.

See more: Israel announced "pre-emptive strike" on Iran: explosions were heard in Tehran. PHOTO

Strikes on Iran on 28 February