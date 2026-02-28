War with Iran has doubled importance of Druzhba pipeline, Orbán urges Zelenskyy to resume oil supplies

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had become even more of a priority for him.

Orbán wrote about this on social media Х, according to Censor.NET.

What does Orbán say?

"The war involving Iran has doubled the importance of the Druzhba oil pipeline. I once again call on President Zelenskyy to immediately resume oil supplies to Hungary," Orbán said.

Read more: Metsola called on Iran to stop escalation

What preceded it?