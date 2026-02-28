War with Iran has doubled importance of Druzhba pipeline, Orbán urges Zelenskyy to resume oil supplies
Following the escalation of the conflict in the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had become even more of a priority for him.
Orbán wrote about this on social media Х, according to Censor.NET.
What does Orbán say?
"The war involving Iran has doubled the importance of the Druzhba oil pipeline. I once again call on President Zelenskyy to immediately resume oil supplies to Hungary," Orbán said.
What preceded it?
- On January 27, Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility belonging to the Naftogaz group in western Ukraine. The target of the attack was likely Ukraine's largest oil pumping station, located in Brody, which supplies the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the oil pipeline due to "political motives," and on February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the suspension of oil exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's halt of Russian oil transit.
- In addition, Fico warned that Slovakia would also reconsider its support for Ukraine's European integration and could suspend electricity supplies.
- At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative maritime route through Croatia with subsequent transportation via pipeline.
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