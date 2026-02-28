Metsola called on Iran to stop escalation

Iran’s authorities must refrain from further escalation toward the Gulf states, Israel, and EU and U.S. citizens. Strikes by Iran are unacceptable and have no justification.

This was stated by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Reaction of the European Parliament

"The European Parliament has long called on the regime in Iran to dismantle its state instruments of oppression, stop supporting proxies of terror, abandon its nuclear ambitions, and finally allow its people to freely choose their own destiny," Metsola said.

She stressed that the events unfolding in Iran "must not lead to a spiral of escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe, and beyond."

"The attacks by the Iranian regime this morning on the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf are unacceptable and unjustified," said the head of the European Parliament.

She called on the Iranian regime to refrain from further escalating attacks on the Persian Gulf countries, Israel, European citizens, or the United States.

"We are in close contact with our partners in the region to try to find ways to protect innocent lives, international law, and regional stability," Metsola concluded.

Watch more: Iran attacked US military facilities in Middle East: one person was killed in Abu Dhabi, – media. VIDEO

Strikes on Iran on February 28