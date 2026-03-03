Trump and Merz discussed military action against Iran

US President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a joint statement made by the leaders during a press conference in Washington.

The negotiations began with a discussion of military action against Iran. According to the US president, the United States has launched large-scale strikes against the country's military infrastructure.

Trump on the results of the operation

Speaking about the consequences of the attacks, Trump said that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly weakened.

"They have no navy—it has been destroyed; they have no air force—it has been destroyed; they have no air defense system—it has been destroyed. Almost everything has been destroyed. We are doing very well; we have a wonderful army, and they are doing a fantastic job."

The US president also explained how he made the decision to launch the operation. According to him, the American side was negotiating with Tehran, but had information about Iran's preparations for a possible strike.

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"We were negotiating with these lunatics. They were going to attack first, I was sure of it. I didn't want that to happen," Trump said.

He added that following joint US and Israeli attacks on Saturday, Iran had struck countries that were not directly involved in the conflict. According to the president, the attacks were mainly directed at civilian targets, including hotels and residential buildings.

Germany's position on the future of Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Berlin is "on the same wavelength" as the US on the need for change in Iran. He stressed that during the meeting, the parties discussed possible scenarios for developments after the potential overthrow of the current regime.

Trump, in turn, noted that the worst-case scenario would be the rise to power of a force that would be "just as bad as its predecessors."

The parties confirmed their intention to continue coordinating their actions regarding the situation surrounding Iran and exchanging information on further steps.

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Strikes on Iran