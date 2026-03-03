The collapse of allied dictatorships around the world is forcing Kremlin mouthpieces to think more and more about their own fate. According to Censor.NET, another attack of existential horror occurred live on air with Sergei Karnauhov against the backdrop of a lightning operation by the United States and Israel in Iran.

The propagandist, who yesterday was still praising the "steadfastness" of the Iranian regime, is now openly panicking, trying out the scenario of Ayatollah Khamenei's elimination on the Kremlin.

"Will we live to see Monday?": The main points of Karnauhov's hysteria

Iran as a mirror of Russia: Karnaukhov states outright that talking about Iran is talking about Russia. He acknowledges that Moscow has been left virtually alone after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, Maduro in Venezuela, and the current chaos in Tehran.

Premonition of strikes: "One question concerns me. When will they come for us? Or have they already done so?" asks the propagandist rhetorically, predicting that the next stage will be even harsher strikes directly against the Russian Federation.

Fatalism on live television: Karnaukhov is so uncertain about tomorrow that he ends his speech with the phrase "if we live to see it."

Read more: After Khamenei’s death, new hope has emerged for Iranian people, - von der Leyen

Why is this important?

In late February - early March 2026, the Russian propaganda machine faced a "domino effect." The elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei on 28 February demonstrated Russia's systemic inability to protect its proxies and partners in the "axis of evil."

Read more: Kallas on Khamenei’s death: Path to another Iran is open

Editor's comment:

Karnaukhov's panic shows that even Putin's most ardent supporters have begun to understand that "nuclear blackmail" no longer works as absolute protection, and that the shockwave from the fall of allied dictatorships will inevitably reach the walls of the Kremlin.

Read more: US has unlimited supply of weapons, wars can be waged "forever," - Trump