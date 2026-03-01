After Khamenei’s death, new hope has emerged for Iranian people, - von der Leyen

After the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranians now have the chance to determine the direction of their country's development and influence its future.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Hope for the people of Iran

"With Khamenei's death, new hope has emerged for the people of Iran," said the head of the European Commission, adding that "we must ensure that the future belongs to the people, so that they can determine and shape it."

At the same time, von der Leyen warned that this moment carries a real risk of instability, which could drag the region into a spiral of violence.

"We are working closely with all key players, as well as with our regional partners, to ensure stability and security and to protect civilian lives," said the President of the European Commission.

She also reported that she had spoken with King Abdullah II of Jordan today.

"We stand in full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan following yesterday's Iranian attacks," von der Leyen said.

Watch more: Millions of Iranians celebrate Ayatollah Khamenei’s death in streets. VIDEO

Strikes on Iran on February 28