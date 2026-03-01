After Khamenei’s death, new hope has emerged for Iranian people, - von der Leyen
After the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranians now have the chance to determine the direction of their country's development and influence its future.
This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
Hope for the people of Iran
"With Khamenei's death, new hope has emerged for the people of Iran," said the head of the European Commission, adding that "we must ensure that the future belongs to the people, so that they can determine and shape it."
At the same time, von der Leyen warned that this moment carries a real risk of instability, which could drag the region into a spiral of violence.
"We are working closely with all key players, as well as with our regional partners, to ensure stability and security and to protect civilian lives," said the President of the European Commission.
She also reported that she had spoken with King Abdullah II of Jordan today.
"We stand in full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan following yesterday's Iranian attacks," von der Leyen said.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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