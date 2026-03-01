Millions of Iranians celebrate Ayatollah Khamenei’s death in streets. VIDEO

Millions of Iranians filled the streets of cities to mourn the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose death was officially announced by state television after air strikes by the United States and Israel.

This was reported by The New York Times and Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET, citing UP.

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Despite the fact that Iranian state television is broadcasting verses from the Koran and has declared national mourning, the real situation on the streets is radically different from the official picture.

Social media is flooded with videos from Tehran and other major cities, where thousands of cars have formed traffic jams, honking their horns incessantly in celebration. The published footage shows crowds of people dancing, singing, and setting off fireworks to celebrate the end of Khamenei's 37-year rule.

Features of Khamenei's regime

For millions of young Iranians born after 1989, Khamenei was the only ruler they knew. His regime was associated with total censorship, brutal torture, the killing of protesters, and an economic crisis that forced millions of citizens to leave the country.

See also: Putin reacts to Khamenei's death: condolences to the Iranian president.

The Iranian authorities blocked access to the internet and for almost a day spread reports that the information about Khamenei's death was a "psychological operation by the West." However, at around 3 a.m. on 1 March, state television confirmed his death.

Khamenei concentrated absolute power in his hands, which he inherited from the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini. For decades, he suppressed any signs of dissent.

In 2009, during protests, Iranians began calling for his death en masse for the first time. The last major challenge to his power came in January 2026, when security forces, on Khamenei's orders, killed tens of thousands of demonstrators during nationwide protests.

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Strikes on Iran on 28 February

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

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