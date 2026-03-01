In Dubai, Iran’s "Shahed" hit Burj Al Arab hotel. VIDEO

Footage of an attack by an Iranian Shahed drone on a well-known hotel in Dubai has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, local media report that the Burj Al Arab hotel caught fire as a result of the drone strike.

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The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that on Saturday, 28 February 2026, Iran launched 137 missiles and 209 drones at the country.

According to official information, at least one person was killed, and seven others were injured.

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