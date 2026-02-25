Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine in evening of February 25, Air Force of AFU says

On the evening of February 25, an attack by Russian drones on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy UAVs

6:15 p.m. — UAVs were reported heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the south.

6:16 p.m. — UAVs in the southern Odesa region heading toward Izmail.

6:22 p.m.— Enemy UAVs in the eastern Kharkiv region, course westbound.

Updated information

7:42 p.m.— UAVs heading toward the city of Dnipro from the north.

7:44 p.m.— Kharkiv region: UAVs over/passing Chuhuiv, course westbound. UAVs heading toward Pechenihy from the west.

7:52 p.m.— Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading toward the city of Kamianske from the northeast.

7:54 p.m.— UAVs heading toward Kharkiv from the southeast.

Updated information

9:53 p.m.— UAVs in northern Chernihiv region, course southwest.

9:55 p.m.— UAVs heading toward Kharkiv from the southeast.

Stay safe and remain in shelters!

Earlier, it was reported that

Russians struck three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a man.

Read more: UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: one dead and one wounded