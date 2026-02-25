Russians struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: man wounded
Throughout the day, Russian troops struck settlements in the Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times using artillery and drones.
This was reported by the Head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Kryvyi Rih District
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians attacked the Zelenodolsk community. Infrastructure was damaged there. A man was wounded; he will receive outpatient treatment.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol and the Myrove, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities were under strike. Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged
Synelnykove District
In the Synelnykove district, the Russians hit the Mezhova community. A garage was destroyed, and a residential house was damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password