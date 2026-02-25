Russians struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: man wounded

Throughout the day, Russian troops struck settlements in the Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times using artillery and drones.

This was reported by the Head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians attacked the Zelenodolsk community. Infrastructure was damaged there. A man was wounded; he will receive outpatient treatment.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 3 people wounded and houses damaged as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol and the Myrove, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities were under strike. Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged

Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians hit the Mezhova community. A garage was destroyed, and a residential house was damaged.

Read more: Russia attacks Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region: two killed, five injured