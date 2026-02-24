Russia attacks Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region: two killed, five injured

As a result of a Russian attack on 24 February in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and five others injured. The enemy used aerial bombs against communities in the Synelnykove district, destroying residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

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Shelling of the Synelnykove district

The enemy struck the Pokrovske community with aerial bombs. Private houses were damaged.

Two local residents were killed and five injured. The victims are men aged 71, 69, 59 and 47, as well as a 21-year-old woman. All the injured have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

See more: Explosion occurred in police building in Dnipro: there is damage, but no casualties. PHOTO (updated)

Shelling of the Nikopol district

▪️In the Nikopol district, the Pokrovske community came under attack.

See more: Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians wounded five people. PHOTOS