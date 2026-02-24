Russia attacks Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region: two killed, five injured
As a result of a Russian attack on 24 February in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and five others injured. The enemy used aerial bombs against communities in the Synelnykove district, destroying residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
This was reported by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Shelling of the Synelnykove district
- The enemy struck the Pokrovske community with aerial bombs. Private houses were damaged.
-
Two local residents were killed and five injured. The victims are men aged 71, 69, 59 and 47, as well as a 21-year-old woman. All the injured have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.
Shelling of the Nikopol district
▪️In the Nikopol district, the Pokrovske community came under attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password