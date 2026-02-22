Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians wounded five people. PHOTOS

Three women were injured as a result of Russian artillery strikes on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and two more people were injured in other areas of the region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, as quoted byCensor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region

"Three people were wounded when Russians attacked Nikopol with artillery.

The enemy launched at least four strikes. A high-rise building and a local market were damaged. Three women aged 69, 66 and 63 were wounded. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary assistance."

Later, Hanzha reported two more wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region – in the Synelnykove and Pavlohrad districts.

Shelling of the Sumy region

Also on Sunday, 22 February, Russian troops struck the Velyko-Chernechynskyi starosta of the Sumy community with two guided aerial bombs. The enemy's strike hit a residential area.

A 36-year-old civilian man who was near the site of the strike was wounded. He is currently hospitalised and undergoing examination.