Russians attacked Nikopol with artillery: three wounded. PHOTO
Today, 22 February, Russian troops fired artillery at Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Damage
As noted, the enemy launched at least four strikes on Nikopol.
A high-rise building and a local market were damaged.
Casualties
It is reported that three women, aged 69, 66 and 63, were wounded as a result of the enemy attack.
Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary assistance.
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