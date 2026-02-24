Explosion occurred in police building in Dnipro: there is damage, but no casualties. PHOTO (updated)

On the evening of 23 February, an explosion occurred at the Amur-Nizhnedniprovskyi police department in the city of Dnipro.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by sources in law enforcement agencies to "RBC-Ukraine" and "UP".

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known at this point?

It is reported that the explosion occurred inside the building at around 8:30 p.m. There is damage. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Read more: Explosion occurred at petrol station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers were injured. PHOTOS

Photo: PHOTO PROVIDED BY UP

Data from police

The Dnipro police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion. It is reported that on 23 February, at around 8:30 p.m., an explosion occurred in a police administrative building in the Amur-Nizhnedniprovskyi district of Dnipro.

"There were no casualties as a result of the incident. The blast wave damaged the windows, furniture and computer equipment in the building. A car parked next to the building was also damaged.

Explosives experts, forensic specialists and an investigative team from Police Department No. 1 of the Dnipropetrovsk District Police Department No. 2 are working at the scene. The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing," the statement said.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 injured in hospitals, two in very serious condition, - Sadovyi

Explosion in Mykolaiv on 23 February

As a reminder, on 23 February, at approximately 6:10 p.m., an explosion occurred at a closed petrol station in Mykolaiv. Seven employees of the Patrol Police Department, who had arrived for their shift change and parked their cars there, were injured in the incident.

Following the explosion in Mykolaiv, a pre-trial investigation into the terrorist attack was launched.

Watch more: Grenade explosion in Obolon: serviceman who went AWOL served notice of suspicion, - National Police. VIDEO