Explosion in Mykolaiv classified as terrorist attack: 7 police officers injured. PHOTOS

On 23 February, at 6:10 p.m., an explosion occurred at a closed petrol station in Mykolaiv. Seven employees of the Patrol Police Department, who had arrived for their shift change and parked their cars there, were injured in the incident.

This was reported by the National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Two of the injured police officers are currently in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives, Vyhovskyi said.

"The day before yesterday, a terrorist attack against police officers took place in Lviv. This is no coincidence. The enemy is deliberately trying to kill Ukrainian police officers who stand guard every day to protect the people and the state. We regard these events as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system and destabilisation of the situation within the country," he stressed.

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Updated at 10:15 p.m.: The National Police reported that the explosion in Mykolaiv has been classified as a terrorist attack.

It has been preliminarily established that an explosive device detonated, the origin of which is currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies. As a result of the explosion, seven law enforcement officers suffered injuries of varying severity, two of whom are in serious condition. Vehicles were damaged.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — terrorist act. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region.







Terrorist attack in Lviv

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Lviv: law enforcement officers were killed and wounded, Sadovyi declared it a terrorist attack.

According to updated information, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed, 24 people were injured, some seriously.

Later it became known that a suspect in the organisation of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.

On the evening of 22 February, a 33-year-old resident of Kostopil, Rivne region, was detained and charged with suspicion of committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as illegal handling of weapons.

Read more: Russian forces strike Mykolaiv with drones: houses damaged (updated)