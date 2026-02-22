Suspect in organisation of the terrorist attack in Lviv has been detained, - Klymenko. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers detained a suspect involved in the terrorist attack in Lviv this morning.

This was announced during a briefing in Lviv by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Five minutes ago, we detained the perpetrator in one of the district centres of the Lviv region," he specified.

"The police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, detained the alleged bomber of Lviv law enforcement officers. Further operational measures and investigative actions are ongoing. We are identifying other persons involved in the commission of this crime. Twenty-five people were injured. At the moment, 11 people are in medical facilities. Six law enforcement officers are in serious condition.

Police officers respond to calls day and night, not knowing what awaits them. But they rush to help because protecting people is their main task.

I am grateful to the entire law enforcement team working to solve and investigate this crime. The perpetrators must be brought to justice and receive fair punishment for their actions," Klymenko said in a Telegram post.

"Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported the arrest of a person suspected of committing a terrorist act in Lviv. Twenty-five people were injured and one person died. My condolences to the families... The investigation has been provided with all the necessary resources. The necessary procedural actions are being taken with the detainee. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide all the necessary details. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" wrote President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel.

See more: Forever 23: police officer Viktoria Shpylka died as result of terrorist attack in Lviv. PHOTOS

Updated information

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, a woman involved in the terrorist attack was detained in Lviv.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway into the explosions in Lviv that occurred while patrol police crews were responding to a report of a break-in at a shop on 20 Danylyshyna Street.

"Law enforcement officers detained a woman, a citizen of Ukraine, who may be involved in the terrorist attack. The identification of other possible persons involved is ongoing," the statement said.

Urgent investigative measures are being taken.

In turn, the first deputy head of the SSU in the Lviv region, Colonel Oleksii Holoborodko, noted that all procedural measures have already been carried out in one of the regions of our state.

"We are carrying out an additional set of measures to bring to justice the person who was directly involved in the Lviv region," he added.

See more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: 23-year-old policewoman killed, number of victims being determined. PHOTO

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