Forever 23: police officer Viktoriia Shpylka died as result of terrorist attack in Lviv. PHOTOS

Police officer Viktoriia Shpylka was killed during a night-time terrorist attack in Lviv. She was 23 years old.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Patrol Police press centre.

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What is known about the victim?

As noted, she was a girl from Volyn who later moved to Kherson with her parents. She chose a path of serving people - she graduated from Lviv State University of Internal Affairs and joined the patrol police. First in Kherson, then in Lviv from 2023.











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"Colleagues remember her as sensitive, bright and sincere. She knew how to support, listen and find a kind word even on the hardest of days. She never complained, but smiled and went to work because she knew that people were waiting for her. Faithful to her oath. Fair. With a deep sense of duty," the statement said.

She got married last autumn. Her husband is also a patrol officer. They served together, dreamed together, and built their future together.

Today, that future has been cut short. And behind the dry lines lies the unspeakable pain of her parents, loved ones, friends and colleagues. No replies to messages. No return home. There are no words that can ease this pain.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: 23-year-old policewoman killed, number of victims being determined. PHOTO

What preceded it?