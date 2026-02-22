Terrorist attack in Lviv: 23-year-old policewoman killed, number of victims being determined. PHOTO

One person died as a result of the terrorist attack in Lviv, and the number of victims is being determined.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the regional prosecutor's office.

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Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the terrorist act that caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to preliminary information, at 00:30, a report was received on the emergency number 102 about a break-in at a shop on 20 Danylyshyna Street in Lviv.

After the patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion was heard. Upon the arrival of a second crew, another explosion occurred.

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A 23-year-old policewoman was killed

It has been preliminarily established that a 23-year-old policewoman was killed. A patrol car and a civilian vehicle were damaged. The number of victims is being determined.

Ambulances have been dispatched to the scene, and an investigative team is working. Prosecutors are at the scene collecting evidence of a criminal offence.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Lviv region.

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The circumstances of the incident are being established.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in Lviv: law enforcement officers were killed and wounded, and Sadovyi declared it a terrorist attack.