Mobilised serviceman who went AWOL planned to kill state official in Kropyvnytskyi – SSU. PHOTO

An attempted murder of an official from a state institution responsible for the defence training of the population in the Kirovohrad region was prevented in the centre of Kropyvnytskyi.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

An FSB agent attempted to track the official and blow him up using an improvised explosive device near a local café.

The perpetrator was caught red-handed while conducting reconnaissance at the site of the planned terrorist attack and "reporting" to his FSB handler that he was ready to carry out the explosion.

See more: 16-year-old girl was preparing Russian strike on a thermal power plant in Kropyvnytskyi, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Who worked for the enemy?

The hostile assignment was carried out by a 27-year-old mobilised serviceman who had gone AWOL from a unit of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and was hiding in the Kirovohrad region.

While searching for "easy money" on Telegram channels, the man came to the attention of an FSB officer, whose identity has already been established by SSU counterintelligence officers.

See more: FSB agents who were preparing to blow up police officers in Kherson have been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

"On the instructions of the Russian intelligence operative, he began surveilling the head of a regional institution to determine the optimal time and place for his assassination. To do this, the agent studied the daily routine of the potential victim, the main locations he visited and his routes through the city streets.

After daily reconnaissance runs, the suspect sent the FSB the coordinates of a café near which the official would pass. The agent was then supposed to receive instructions from the ruscists on how to manufacture an improvised explosive device for planting and remote detonation," the statement says.

A smartphone containing evidence of collaboration with the enemy was seized from the detainee.

He has been notified of suspicion of high treason. He is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Enemy agent preparing series of terrorist attacks in Izmail near TCR and military facility detained, - SSU. PHOTOS