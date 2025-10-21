Enemy agent preparing series of terrorist attacks in Izmail near TCR and military facility detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine's counterintelligence service has prevented a new attempt by ruscists to carry out contracted terrorist attacks in Odesa region.

What terrorist attacks was the traitor preparing?

As a result of complex measures, an agent of the Russian special services was detained who tried to detonate two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Izmail.

As noted, the terrorist attacks were to take place in turn, during rush hour. One explosion was supposed to take place near the district TCR, and the other near another Defence Forces facility located nearby.

The enemy hoped for significant losses

"In this way, the ruscists hoped to kill as many military and civilian residents of the port city as possible," the SSU explained.

How was the traitor detained?

The SSU officers exposed the enemy's plan in advance and detained the agent red-handed when he was planting an IED in a flower garden near a defence building.

What is known about the traitor?

According to the case file, the executor of the Russian "order" was a 27-year-old local car mechanic recruited by the enemy. He came to the attention of the occupiers while looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

"According to the available data, representatives of the enemy special service were going to activate the IED on their own. To carry out a remote detonation and obtain video evidence of the explosions, the ruscists instructed the agent to rent an apartment overlooking both sites of the planned attacks," the statement said.

The agent used the apartment not only to install cameras, but also to manufacture explosives, which he hid in fire extinguishers and stuffed with metal nuts for greater damage.

What does the traitor face?

The SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 15, Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unfinished attempted terrorist act).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

