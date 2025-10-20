FSB agent who prepared terrorist attacks in northern Ukraine will spend 15 years behind bars, - SSU

Based on evidence gathered by the Security Service, a member of the FSB agent network, which was exposed in the spring of this year, received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

What terrorist attacks was the traitor preparing?

At that time, the counterintelligence service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained nine Russian agents while they were preparing a series of terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage in four regions of Ukraine.

According to the case materials, the perpetrators were preparing explosions in residential areas and near the bases of the Defense Forces.

"Another target of the Russians was key bridges and main railway lines of Ukrzaliznytsia, which provide logistical connections for Ukrainian troops," the SSU explained.

Case details

As noted, one of the local residents recruited by the FSB has been sentenced to prison. Following the occupiers' instructions, he took a homemade explosive device (HED) from a cache to carry out a terrorist attack in northern Ukraine.

Before planting explosives at the "target," the agent had to equip it with a smartphone for remote activation by Russian special services.

The perpetrator then planned to conceal the IED at the site of the planned terrorist attack and install a "video trap" nearby in the form of a hidden mini-camera with remote access for the FSB.

Arrest of a traitor

The Security Service uncovered the enemy's plan in advance and detained the agent in a rented apartment while he was equipping explosives with remote detonators.

During a search of the detainee's temporary residence, an explosive device with an electric detonator and other components was seized.

What did the court decide?

Based on materials provided by counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service, the court found the perpetrator guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosive substances).

The investigation was conducted by SSU officers in the Kirovohrad region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.